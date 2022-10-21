(Bloomberg) -- As we settle into Saturday, it’s hard not to notice the contrasting political fortunes of leaders in the UK and China.

When Beijing’s big Communist Party grandstand wraps up on Sunday, we’ll finally get to know the new line-up of leaders around President Xi Jinping who will run the country for the next five years. Xi’s been helming the world’s most populous nation now for more than 3,600 days and to understand just how strong his grip on the country has become, take a look at the career path of this controversial regional chief.

For alternative political entertainment, there’s no better place than the UK, where Prime Minister Liz Truss’s capitulation after just 44 days sets up a weekend of skulduggery among Tory ranks as her would-be successors jostle for position. Here’s John Authers’ guide to the chaos and a warning to the winner on who’s really in the driving seat now.

With the UK practicing damage limitation and the Fed looking hawkish, there’s a least-ugly competition going on in government bonds. And for at least two big UK fund managers, the solution is to shift investment to an Asian market that debt traders had been running from for the past five months. Read about the big shift here.

As well as the anxiety and paranoia in the stock market, some consumers are also suffering range anxiety. That’s what you get if you buy an expensive electric vehicle in an area with not enough charging points. The Biden administration has promised to add hundreds of thousands of public chargers by 2030 to help calm the fear, but there’s one place that’s far ahead of the game. This province in China already has three times as many public chargers available as the whole of the US and it’s driving a boom in EV sales.

These may be dark times economically, but for more than a billion people things are looking bright this weekend. For the first time since Covid ravaged the globe, Indians, Hindus and really anyone who loves a great holiday, will be able to properly celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. It’s traditionally a time of gift-giving and conspicuous consumption, similar to Christmas in the West, so if you want to know how well India is bouncing back from the pandemic, read this.

Speaking of conspicuous consumption, fascination with sanctioned Russian steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s superyacht picked up again this week. After mysteriously sailing into Hong Kong two weeks ago, the $500 million boat weighed anchor on Thursday and departed, apparently heading for South Africa. The US warned Hong Kong that its status as a financial hub could be threatened if it assisted sanctioned individuals, but the city said it didn’t have legal authority to take action.

And finally, if you’re trawling travel websites trying to find flights to Tokyo after Japan’s long-awaited reopening, this is why robots are making sure your ticket will cost more. Still, if you do get there, here’s where you can find some in-season medium fatty tuna, or sumptuous sukiyaki.

Have a bright weekend.

