The death of Queen Elizabeth II this week marked a major milestone for many around the world. For Britons like Bloomberg Opinion’s Adrian Wooldridge, her passing feels like the loss of a family member. While Therese Raphael explains why Americans have vastly different reactions to the Royal Family and how it feels like to mourn Britain’s longest-serving monarch as a non-Brit.

Stateside, both Donald Trump’s lawyers and the Department of Justice submitted their candidates for a “special master” to review the documents found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. Trump proposed a former New York federal judge and a lawyer in Florida, while the DOJ went with two former federal judges. The two sides will update the the court on their position on the opposing candidates Monday.

As Trump’s legal entanglements wind their way through the federal courts, he continues to face strong odds of landing before a judge he appointed, Zoe Tillman writes. And with Trump demanding that the US somehow re-run the 2020 election he lost, President Joe Biden looks to be doing everything he can to oblige him.

The Biden administration may have another problem on its hands. Freight railroads will start reducing services from Monday after two of the largest US rail unions failed to agree on a new contract. A possible strike later this month would lead to logistic snarls just as American farmers harvest their crops and worsen inflation.

Out west, the recent heatwave this past week has demonstrated how vulnerable California’s rickety power grid is (no dishwashers or A/Cs before 9 p.m.). Yet state leaders are pushing ahead with plans to phase out new gas-burning cars, a move that will require the grid to carry far more power than it does today.

Reconciling today’s dependence on fossil fuels with tomorrow’s ambitions for carbon neutrality will pose a big problem for both the refineries and the state itself, writes Liam Denning in Bloomberg Opinion. Also: After a relatively calm start to the wildfire season, California is bracing for things to get much, much worse.

The rebound in stocks this week — the S&P 500 posted its first weekly gain in four — might have surprised some observers, especially after Fed officials delivered hawkish messages ahead of their Sept. 21 policy meeting. But as Lu Wang and Isabelle Lee explain, the market was likely propped up by short-sellers, option dealers and others, who have little choice but to buy.

And finally, have a listen to the “Politics” podcast in which Mary Macleod shares her experience of working in Buckingham Palace, as we look back on Elizabeth II’s life.

