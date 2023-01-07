(Bloomberg) -- Hello from wet California, where we have been drenched by a series of atmospheric rivers, with more to come. Monday looks particularly bad.

Well he got there in the end, but at what price? Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the US House shortly after midnight in Washington, capping a tortuous few days that shattered all kinds of unwanted records. Our DC team catalogs the bitterness, the shoving, the name-calling, the cigar smoke and the diaper changes.

Not forgetting George Santos of course. The New York Republican whose resume seems to have been crafted by Walter Mitty was sworn in, explaining to anyone prepared to listen that his work in Congress “is not about my personal life.”

It’s a week into the new year and if you haven’t already, you might want to review your finances. Sadly, that big bump in pay you’re expecting might be eaten up by inflation and ultimately feel like a pay cut. With that in mind, you may want to deposit your bonus into your 401(k) to save on taxes, as Bloomberg Opinion writer Alexis Leondis advises.

Still licking your wounds from 2022’s stock rout? Consider that consecutive down years are very rare for the S&P 500. There have only been four since 1928. The chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management tells Bloomberg’s Denitsa Tsekova why risk assets could make a comeback this year. One caveat: Used-car prices have softened in the past few months, and that’s rarely a good sign on Wall Street.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has a book deal, joining her colleagues Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett in the lucrative world of memoir writing — so lucrative that she could make at least $1 million just from the advance.

The fallout from Sam Bankman-Fried’s massive FTX empire collapse, followed by his arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the US, continues to plague parts of the banking industry and we must admit, is endlessly fascinating. It’s no wonder that trading volumes have cratered. Check out our podcast on the top crypto developments of the year — so far. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday. We’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

