What a rough week it’s been for Silicon Valley. The giants of big tech from Microsoft to Amazon suffered a $370 billion rout after disappointing earnings, wiping out billions from the fortunes of their founders and adding to worrying signs for the economy. Still, even after the selloff, tech stocks may well still be too expensive. Bloomberg Opinion’s Tim Culpan breaks down tech’s terrible week in 10 charts.

Over at Twitter HQ, the Chief Twit is finally in the house — and he brought a sink. Twitter’s new era under Elon Musk began with the departure of CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. But the return of Donald Trump and others who were previously banned will have to wait until a content-moderation council has been convened.

With the deal finally closing, Kurt Wagner examines what’s next for Twitter (hint: the chaos isn’t over yet). Already, hateful and racist rhetoric has swelled on the site, with dozens of anonymous trolls signing up just on the first day. Crypto Twitter is all abuzz on how the site’s new ownership could open up possibilities for digital assets. And with billions of merger arbitrage capital set free, traders are retraining their sights on other deals.

Investors fleeing the tech carnage rotated into other sectors, helping the S&P 500 notch up another positive week. That’s even with the Fed looking all but certain to hike rates by another 75 basis points in just a few days. In the face of the Fed’s determination to keep hiking, one economist argues on the What Goes Up podcast that there are far better ways to combat inflation.

Meanwhile, the attack on Paul Pelosi was shocking in its brutality but for years, threats against members of Congress have been on the rise and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in particular, has been the target of hostile and threatening rhetoric. Sarah Holder and Jack Gillum dug into the alleged attacker and found links to far-right views and social ties to a 9/11 denier.

Still looking for Halloween outfit ideas? Costume company Disguise has paired with Snapchat on an AR lens that allows users to try on costumes virtually and order them directly from their phone. The technology is increasingly being adopted by online retailers to reduce purchase returns and the greenhouse-gas emissions that come with them, according to Bloomberg Green.

And finally, fancy taking a flutter during next week’s Breeder’s Cup? Drew Fleming, the race’s CEO, talks to Business of Sports about horse racing and the explosion of betting in the sport.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday, and we’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

