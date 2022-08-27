(Bloomberg) -- Well, hello there.

It took months, but Jerome Powell may finally have figured out how to deliver a consistently hawkish message to markets. In a brief but blunt speech, the Fed chair warned that rates will remain high for some time, dashing hopes of a pivot next year. The tough talk sent stock traders ducking for cover, as the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest drop in over two months, but at least one renowned Fed critic offered rare praise for Powell’s performance: former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the speech was “a statement of being resolute” and the Fed chair “did what he needed to do.”

Powell wasn’t the only hawk out and about at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari offered his own hot take, calling inflation “a raging inferno” that entails “significant risks.” Stay tuned for more highlights of the third and final day of the conference.

With inflation still rearing its ugly head, many businesses are finding that consumers just aren’t willing to pay up for higher prices. That includes Six Flags, where attendance at its theme parks has dropped by 22% as the chain boosted the cost of its annual pass. Investors backing CEO Selim Bassoul’s strategy of going upmarket will need to hang tight on the rollercoaster ride, writes Bloomberg’s Norah Mulinda.

And out of Florida, here’s what we learned from the heavily redacted FBI affidavit used to get the warrant for the Mar-a-Lago search. It also chronicles the yearlong effort to retrieve classified documents and shows how negotiations with Donald Trump broke down.

What will a digital city of the future look like? CityLab looks at how more than three decades after SimCity, companies and governments are using the game’s basic building blocks to create three-dimensional worlds. But this time, players won’t just control Sims-like characters, they become them.

Back in the real world, if the chaotic scenes at European airports this summer haven’t put you off, Bloomberg Pursuits has a list of the six best shoulder-season spots that you should be considering this fall — from Santorini, Greece, to Lake Como, Italy. Closer to home, here are the nine best sushi restaurants in the US, from Hawaii to Miami.

And lastly, in the “Bloomberg Technology” podcast, Emily Chang breaks down how Adam Neumann's latest startup Flow potentiallyrivals with one of his own investments. Plus, a look at Peloton's partnership with Amazon.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday, and we’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

