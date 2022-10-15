(Bloomberg) --

Just when you thought things in the UK couldn’t get more chaotic, Liz Truss dragged Kwasi Kwarteng back to London from the IMF meetings in Washington to sack him as Chancellor of the Exchequer and install Jeremy Hunt, who like Truss is a former foreign secretary. She also made a dramatic U-turn on plans to cut taxes in a bid to calm markets. It didn’t work, and she might be the next to go, three Conservative MPs told Bloomberg’s Kitty Donaldson. Bookmakers are shortening Truss’s odds almost by the hour; a new Twitter meme wonders if she’ll last longer than a head of iceberg lettuce.

Her new chancellor admitted Saturday that “ mistakes had been made” and hinted that spending cuts would be needed to balance the books even after the volte-face on the tax cuts that risked deepening a cost-of -living crisis that threatens to push hundreds of thousands of people into poverty this winter. Truss’s flip-flop on taxes and the appointment of Hunt may not be enough to reverse the surge in mortgage rates triggered by her mini budget. A new study shows that more than 5 million British families face an increase of £1,200 ($1,340) in their annual mortgage payments as a result of the market turmoil. London homeowners will see the biggest increase -– with average payments set to rise by £8,000. Potential homeowners who thought they had locked in lower rates may also be in for an unpleasant surprise. Property purchases are now taking an average of almost five months to complete, meaning some buyers are running out of time on their loan offers, which typically are good for six months.

Britons, buffeted by rising prices and watching their pensions shrink, are already tightening the belts and making frozen the new fresh. Packaged vegetables, pizza and fish sticks, dried pasta and canned soup are back in their shopping trolleys.

In what seems like a rare bit of good news, fuel shortages seen recently at almost one in three French gas stations may start to ease. Exxon Mobil refinery workers will soon be back at work after ending a strike over wages; their peers at TotalEnergies are still sitting it out, though. In the US, markets rallied even after a red-hot CPI print likely cemented yet another blockbuster rate hike from the Fed, but Thursday’s euphoria was short-lived on markets declined again on Friday on fresh inflation jitters. Truss’s Friday afternoon press conference didn’t seem to calm UK investors, with gilt yields ticking up before the close. Here’s one way to make an easy profit: Get your hands on one of the hottest new cars in the market and flip it to someone else who wants it badly. While car flipping is an age-old practice, this time the frenzy is taking hold in the world of EVs where order queues are stretching for years, according to Bloomberg Green.

And finally, barring any surprises, Xi Jinping will be reappointed as China's top leader for the next five years this weekend, as the Communist Party gathers for its once-in-five-years plenum. The Odd Lots podcast talks to Dan Wang of Gavekal Dragonomics on what to expect and what it tells us about the future direction of the Chinese economy.

