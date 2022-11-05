(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is rushing to complete his new budget plan and close what could be a £50 billion hole in public finances. The Bank of England’s biggest rate increase since 1989 — three-quarters of a percentage point — could make his job harder with higher government financing costs and increasing pain for many mortgage holders.Sunak is due to present his plan on Nov. 17, but the regular leaks to the press about possible tax measures are frustrating some investors. Joe Mayes offers a rundown of some of the ideas that Sunak and his team are mulling to raise revenue and contain spending.The higher interest rates are already sapping housing demand. Damian Shepherd and Jack Sidders look at all the ways Britain’s housing market is starting to go wrong. It’s not just homeowners suffering from the cost of living crisis. Britons are also struggling to pay soaring heating bills. Given the way the government set up its energy support plan, all taxpayers will end up subsidizing gas and electricity payments for homes with at least five bedrooms to the tune of £2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Could Brexit be to blame for the weakness in the UK economy and the pound that Sunak is trying to remedy? Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney thinks so. The pound is already heading for its worst year since 2008, and investors see little upside in coming months. After clawing back to $1.13, some see sterling falling back below $1.10 before the end of the year, Alice Gledhill writes.

Sunak is taking time out from sorting out Liz Truss’s economic missteps to attend the COP27 climate summit, but some of his Conservative colleagues are worried his cost-cutting will hurt their chances in the next election, due by January 2025. The budget will help the party regain trust lost during his predecessor’s disastrous time as prime minister, Sunak told the Times in an interview.

The Egyptian beach resort of Sharm El-Sheikh hosts the world’s climate warriors for COP27, a fitting location for a forum anxious about rising sea levels. But what if your whole country is no higher then the beach and most of your revenue comes from people paying to lie on your sand? What do you do then? Well, in the Maldives they decided to build a higher beach.

Egypt itself is no stranger to global warming, with average temperatures increasing at almost twice the rate of the planet’s average. For a glimpse of the future we could face, read about the problems Abdel Salam’s efforts to grow food on what was once one of the most fertile stretches of land in human history, where large-scale agriculture has been practiced for 10,000 years.

At the other end of the continent, a South African startup is crowdfunding solar panels on schools and farms in a sunny country that’s struggling to keep the lights on. Investors can choose to be paid in South African rand or Bitcoin. S'thembile Cele examined how the government will invest $8.5 billion of climate funding from wealthy nations.

Finally, did you hear the one about the City trader who went on holiday to Ibiza? Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips is still there awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested in September. The US Department of Justice say his trades in the South African rand amount to fraud, but for many on Wall Street, it’s fair game.

