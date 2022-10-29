(Bloomberg) --

Hello, again. It’s been almost a week and markets seem pleased that the UK still has the same prime minister.If Rishi Sunak were just being judged by whether he could calm the financial waters after seven weeks of Truss-turmoil, he’s off to a good start. Gilt yields are falling and the pound gained almost 3% in the week and is trading above where it was when Liz Truss was asked to form her ill-fated government on Sept. 6. Executives in the City of London are toasting Sunak’s arrival.For the former investment banker, reassuring markets may prove the easy part. Now he needs to come up with an estimated £50 billion of tax increases and spending cuts to plug a gaping hole in the nation’s finances. His need to focus on “depressing domestic challenges” prompted him to opt out of attending the upcoming COP27 climate change summit in Egypt.Those challenges include a surge in mortgages costs, triggered partially by investor flight over Truss’s proposed unfunded tax cuts and the BOE’s effort to stamp out inflation with higher interest rates. With the BOE set for another jumbo rate hike next week, banks are bracing for more fallout, as almost one in four mortgage holders are already struggling to make their payments. High street lenders including Barclays and Lloyds have set aside almost £1.3 billion to cover an anticipated jump in bad loans.

Sunak this week repeatedly pledged to unite the party in a bid to confront economic headwinds and outlast the 7-week tenure of his predecessor. He even included some Truss and Johnson loyalists in his cabinet, which includes several MPs who challenged him in the initial Tory leadership contest held after Johnson’s resignation.The factional ties will be further strained once the budget-cutting scissors come out, and as Alex Wickham reports, Sunak is already on the defensive about re-appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary days after she was sacked by Truss for circulating confidential documents on a non-secure email account. These two children of Indian parents are likely to clash on immigration policy as Braverman’s strong backing for the Johnson government’s signature plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda could prove an embarrassment for Sunak, Therese Raphael writes.On the other side of the pond, Elon Musk said he had set the bird free with his purchase of Twitter. Extremists and a range of conspiracy theorists wasted no time in testing just how far they can fly, flooding the social media site with a tide of slurs and racist memes, Davey Alba reports.And finally, ICYMI, here is everything, and I mean everything, you ever needed to know about crypto.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.