Rishi Sunak got an unexpected boost this week from our friends across the Pond. Better-than-expected US inflation numbers sank the mighty dollar, boosting the sagging pound and UK stocks, and helping overshadow dismal economic news at home and turbulence in his weeks-old Cabinet. The economy contracted in the third quarter, we learned on Friday, marking the start to what the Bank of England has warned could become the longest recession since the 1920s.

Sunak on Thursday will announce his plan to balance the books, and Tories plying the halls of Westminster are in a state of shock over a series of possible tax increases to plug a £35 billion fiscal hole, Alex Wickham reports. The party elected Sunak leader to restore calm after Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts led to market chaos, but Tory MPs are worried that Sunak is going too far in the other direction and will put off Conservative voters.

Sunak’s budget plan will include measures to boost the City of London and the financial services industry in general. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt may be poised to throw a bone to City executives by giving the government the power to overrule financial regulators, as Katherine Griffiths reports. Backers of the plan want parliament to have more oversight over regulators, including the Bank of England, given their greater scope for rule-making in the post-Brexit world.

The combination of a recession and a return to an austerity is making the Conservative government’s 2019 promise to use Brexit to unleash a decade of prosperity appear like very wishful thinking. Businesses investment is 8.4% lower than when the Tory manifesto was published as poor productivity and sluggish continue to hold back growth.

Even the world’s biggest banks are struggling with the cost of living in places like London. Firms such as Citigroup, Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon are hiring hundreds of staff outside the UK’s financial hub as they target cheaper costs and skilled graduates. An executive exodus from London probably wasn’t what the Tories had in mind when they promised to “level up” economic regions outside the country’s financial capital.

Sunak maybe hoping that Tories will close ranks and rally behind the prime minister after the release of the financial plan and give him respite from the turmoil in his Cabinet that has plagued his first weeks in office. This week, Gavin Williamson resigned from the Cabinet after being accused of bullying colleagues. It was the third time Williamson had been forced from a Cabinet post and raised questions about Sunak’s pledge to restore integrity to government.

And speaking of questionable integrity, Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock made his debut this week on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, ditching the toil of Parliament to jet off to the jungle in Australia. Hancock was suspended from the Conservative Party over his decision to appear, which included a £400,000 payment to take part, the Sun newspaper reported. The public votes to keep the contestants in the camp and as Helen Chandler-Wilde reports, many of Hancock parliamentary colleagues may be voting for him so he qualifies for the more trying challenges— from being locked in a box with rats to eating a camel’s genitalia.It’s not just the Tory family that’s having problems. Jonathan Browning explains the feud that has splintered UK’s richest family. The billionaire Hinduja brothers—four musketeers who once espoused a business philosophy that everything belonged to everyone—are now mired in a long-running and rancorous dispute that threatens the future governance of the Anglo-Indian empire.

And then there’s the weather. London and much of the country have faced heavy rain in recent weeks that made the summer’s record temperatures and hose-pipe bans seem like a distant memory. It seems the recent deluges may not be enough to top up reservoirs and end drought conditions. A large swath of England still needs above-average rainfall in the coming months to avoid staying in a drought through to next summer, according to official documents seen by Bloomberg News. The city that gave the world the Pilgrims and the Hard Rock Cafe is as good place as any to find a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Many centrally located London hotels are laying on the turkey and stuffing to cater to a flood of American tourists with dollars to burn. For those willing to venture a little further afield, the Mayflower Pub, where the Pilgrims’ original ship docked before heading to the New World, serves up a bit of history will all the trimmings. And if you can’t get a table, Andrew Davis reports, there are plenty of other options from confit breast of Copas turkey with morcilla stuffing at Michelin-starred Sola in Soho, to an Italian-American accented meal featuring a starter of pumpkin-filled ravioli at Sette at the Bulgari Hotel.

And finally, if you are trying to get your head around the the implosion of the FTX digital-asset exchange that wiped out Sam Bankman-Fried’s $16 billion dollar crypto fortune in a matter of days, Emily Chang breaks it all down in the Bloomberg Technology podcast.

Enjoy your Saturday, and we’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

