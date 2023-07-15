(Bloomberg) --

Hello, from London, where the Wimbledon tournament is drawing to a close and tennis fans will be served up a dollop of history with their strawberries and cream if Ons Jabeur from Tunisia become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title. She’ll have to overcome Marketa Vondrousova first. The 24-year-old Czech player may be the first unseeded player to make the Wimbledon final since Billie Jean King in 1963, but she made it to the French Open final at the age of 19 and has been red hot on the London grass these past two weeks.

Speaking of games, a US appeals court denied a Federal Trade Commission bid to pause Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, clearing an obstacle to the largest gaming deal ever in the US. The companies are still trying to overcome a veto of the merger by UK competition authorities over concerns over the impact on the cloud gaming market. Bloomberg reported this week that Microsoft has offered to sell off the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to get the the deal over the line.

Did someone say Special Relationship? Rishi Sunak started the week with a spring in his step, getting to focus on foreign policy and not the precarious state of the economy. He first hosted President Joe Biden for the sixth meeting in nine months, but the first at Downing Street. Both men then traveled to Vilnius for a NATO summit and an effort to shore up support for the alliance and Ukraine. The respite was short-lived and by the end of the week, sticky inflation, rising interest rates and soaring mortgage costs were back at the top of his agenda.

Officials in Downing Street and the the Treasury are seeking to suppress expectations that Sunak might get a boost from inflation data due next week, Alex Wickham and Joe Mayes write. Sunak and his team have watched prices surge faster than expected for months, complicating his key election pledge to halve the rate of inflation this year. Sticky inflation sits at the center of several problems, preventing him boosting growth and making it harder to fund tax cuts and public services.

The PM acknowledged the bind he was in this week, saying the fight against inflation trumps the need to cut taxes, signalling voters, particularly the Tory faithful, are unlikely to benefit from a sizable pre-election giveaway. Sunak may still throw some morsels to the affluent, as the Times reported Saturday, that the government is mulling abolishing inheritance tax before the next election.

The cost of living crisis has fueled a torrent of labour unrest, with workers from teachers to train operators and doctors, taking to the picket line to demand pay packets that can keep up with rising prices. Sunak’s government has taken a swerve to try to avoid a summer of discontent, saying that it will accept an independent pay review body’s recommendations for pay increases for millions of public workers of between 5% and 7%. It’s too soon to know how many of the unions affected will accept the offer, which Sunak says is final, especially as many are demanding double digit wage increases.

The offer wasn’t enough to get junior doctors to call off a five-day strike that started on the day of the government’s announcement. It’s the longest strike in the history of the NHS and will do little to help the PM make good on another key pledge to slash waiting lists for the hobbled health service.

The UK may not be suffering to scalding temperatures from Europe’s heatwave but that doesn’t mean it’s not suffering from extreme weather. Recent research found that Britain, Ireland and Switzerland will face the highest relative increases in uncomfortably hot days, excluding extreme events such as heat waves. With life and architecture in these countries traditionally steered toward staying warm, a huge adaptation challenge lies ahead as people will increasingly need to keep cool, Lara Williams writes.

Wimbledon fans also fell victim to extreme weather threats when tournament organizers cancelled the queue that allows thousands of non-ticket holders access to enter the hallowed grounds, grab some strawberries and cream and watch the matches on giant screens. Warnings of extreme winds and thunderstorms in London means that Henman Hill will likely be deserted while the Jabeur-Vondrousova final is played under roof cover.

With friends like these …. Twelve years on, and four years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a Manhattan jail by suicide, the details of how former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and the convicted sex offender formed a mutually beneficial bond are only now becoming clear. Bloomberg reporters reviewed thousands of pages of documents and emails to construct a detailed timeline of the relationship. You can listen to the In the City podcast to hear about their findings.

