(Bloomberg) -- Hello, again.

It was a pretty rough week for markets and the next seven days might not get any easier, with global policy makers expected to take a stand against inflation. Here’s a little something to get you primed.

The big rate decision(s): Fed officials are on track to raise rates by 75 basis points this week. A case could be made for going bigger, but there are persuasive arguments for not shocking markets, write Craig Torres. Also coming this week, Sweden’s Riksbank on Tuesday; the Swiss National Bank, Norges Bank and the Bank of England, all of which are seen lifting by half a point or more on Thursday; and the Bank of Japan on Friday, when policy makers are likely to persist with an unchanged stance despite worries about yen weakness.

The big market thought: Investors burned by inflation are finding that things are starting to look even worse. Even commodities and real estate — which rallied earlier in the year even as stocks and bonds tumbled — are rapidly disappearing as refuges, as the persistent increase in core inflation drives the Fed to continue its aggressive rate hikes.

The big farewell: Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral takes place in London Monday, capping days of mourning (and what might be London’s longest ever queue). King Charles III will hold a reception for visiting global leaders, which include Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron but not Vladimir Putin.

The big meeting: Many of the world leaders will then jet from London to New York, where general debate begins at the annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will also have his first bilateral meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss during the week.

The big earnings: FedEx management will face analysts on Thursday, a week after surprising the market by pulling its annual earnings forecast. Investors will also be parsing other corporate earnings reports from the likes of General Mills and Costco to see how they’re faring in a turbulent economic environment.

The big opinion: Democrats might be tempted to think that recent legislative successes — from the Inflation Reduction Act to partial forgiveness of student debt — will provide a boost to the party in the midterms but David A. Hopkins a rgues otherwise in Bloomberg Opinion. Still, President Joe Biden could use them to make a case to his fellow Democrats that he deserves a chance for a second term in 2024.

The big trip: It’s not too late to book your flight to Singapore. The city-state plays host to a slew of events over the next month, including the SuperReturn summit for private equity and venture capital and the Formula One race, returning after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. But be prepared to shell out for the privilege, with many top-tier hotel rooms priced at $2,000 or more and already booked out. But at least you’ll know where to grab a cocktail.

ICYM our Big Take: Break-ins, secret payments and double-crossings — sounds like something out of a John Le Carré novel. Jordan Robertson and Drake Bennett tell the story of how the arrest of a burned-out Chinese spy exposed Beijing’s economic-espionage methods.

The big empire: Staying with China, Alfred Cang and Jack Farchy report on the liquidity troubles facing the tycoon who runs a quarter of the country’s copper trade. It’s a crisis that could ripple across the globe.

And finally, George Cipolloni jokes that he’s found a “cheat code” — a term adapted from his teenage son’s video games — for the bond market. Find out how his Penn Mutual Asset Management’s balanced strategy beat its benchmark on the latest episode of the “ What Goes Up” podcast.

Have a good week. See you on the other side.

