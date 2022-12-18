(Bloomberg) -- Hello again.

After one of the most gripping World Cup finals in recent years, Argentina and global superstar Lionel Messi are taking home the trophy for the first time in 36 years. Here are the highlights from what’s been one of the more surreal tournaments in world sports.

The big conclusion: After months of hearings, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol meet for possibly the last time ever. They vote Monday on whether to approve a final report, and on recommendations that Donald Trump be prosecuted for obstructing a government proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the US. The result could be the most serious blow yet to the former President, just as he launches a comeback bid for the White House.

The big Fed thought: There’s a new North Star guiding Fed policy. Chairman Jerome Powell is putting wages at the heart of monetary policy next year, and the climb in US pay over the past 19 months suggests tighter policy ahead, according to Craig Torres and Catarina Saraiva.

The big opinion: Monetary policy is more like the World Cup than it is math or literature, with the difference between victory and defeat coming down to a matter of very fine judgment and sheer luck, argues Niall Ferguson. But unlike with the Argentinians today, it may be some time yet before it’s clear if Powell has won or lost the battle against inflation.

The big market thought: The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell stressed that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening. Bonds look to be the likely beneficiaries, according to analysts.

ICYM our Big Take: It’s been a big week at Bloomberg for smugglers. Read here about how the world’s biggest shipping line became infiltrated with cocaine smugglers, leading to a billion dollar drugs bust. And find out what happened to the people who spirited former auto titan Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.

And finally, 2022 may be winding down but don’t expect volatile equity-market swings to go away in the new year. That’s according to Edward Jones senior investment strategist Mona Mahajan, who tells the What Goes Up podcast that investors should focus on defensive and value stocks in the new year.

A programming note: The weekend briefing will take a break for the holidays and resume in early January. Have a good rest of the year. We’ll see you on the other side.

