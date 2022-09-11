(Bloomberg) -- Hello from Los Angeles.

The big anniversary: It’s been 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. While laying a wreath at the Pentagon Sunday, President Joe Biden called on Americans to defend democracy and warned that the US won’t hesitate to “ do what’s necessary” to stand up against terrorist threats.

The big stat: The next inflation report drops on Tuesday but it probably won’t matter. While CPI is forecast to rise 8.1% in August, a second-straight deceleration, it won’t be enough to sway the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates. As Bloomberg Opinion’s Jonathan Levin argues, the Fed chair made clear that he’s looking at more than just one inflation report, and so should investors.

The big market thought: In a match-up between the Fed and inflation, put your money on the US central bank. At least that’s the message from the bond market, where demand for inflation protection has been falling. If inflation comes down to what breakevens are pricing in, a soft landing would be “possible,” says BlackRock.

The big meet: How much will it cost? That’s the question Starbucks will need to answer at its investor presentation Tuesday. Since his return to the helm more than five months ago, Howard Schultz has pledged a massive reinvention of one of the world’s largest restaurant companies that includes a redesign of its cafes. It’s time now to put a price tag on those plans.

The big match: Iga Swiatek won her first US Open title, and her third grand slam on Saturday in New York. The men’s final takes place Sunday, with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, going up against No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway. The stakes are high: both players are vying for their first major championship and the ATP’s world No. 1 ranking.

The big awards: The Emmy Awards take place in Los Angeles Monday. HBO leads in the nominations (140 in total) for the US TV industry’s highest honors, thanks in no small part to “Succession.” The Netflix hit shows “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” will also compete for best drama series.

The big opinion: Russia’s war in Ukraine has run into some setbacks in recent weeks. The country’s other battle — its energy war against Europe — could see President Vladimir Putin squander the Soviet Union’s energy legacy, Georgetown University professor Thane Gustafson tells Bloomberg Opinion’s Liam Denning. Here’s part one, and part two of their conversation.

ICYM our Big Take: Gerry Smith and Lucas Shaw delve into how one of the world’s biggest corporations is betting big bucks ($13 billion, to be exact) on the NFL.

And finally, AlphaSimplex Group’s chief research strategist Kathryn Kaminski tells the “What Goes Up” podcast why selling bonds short is a winning strategy for the quant firm.

