(Bloomberg) -- Hello from Los Angeles.

Whether you’re catching a few rays by the pool or getting ready for your Monday morning meetings, here’s a little something to get you primed for the new week.

The big stat: After digesting Jerome Powell’s tough talk at Jackson Hole, traders will get a slew of data that could determine the size of the Fed’s September rate hike. Key among these is the closely watched US payrolls figure Friday, with jobs growth expected to moderate from the blowout July report to a still-robust 300k or so.

The big market thought: The US bond market’s day of reckoning has been postponed for at least a week. So, there may be more focus on whether the dollar can push just a few cents higher against the pound to a 1985 high.

The big earnings: More retail carnage is likely in store this week, with Best Buy reporting Tuesday and Lululemon due on Thursday. Along with financials, consumer-discretionary firms have had the highest proportion of misses this reporting season as decades-high inflation saps spending. Also up: Chinese online retail giant Pinduoduo and cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike and SentinelOne.

The big trip: Head to Flushing, Queens, where the US Open kicks off on Monday. Serena Williams will be there, gearing up for what’s likely to be her last major title run, but Novak Djokovic won’t. If you’re hoping to catch Williams in action, prepare to pay up to $15,000 for a ticket to the women’s finals. Inflation is making its presence felt in other ways too: Hotel rooms could cost as much as $700 a night while the signature Honey Deuce cocktail is priced at $22, 10% more than a year ago, as Bloomberg’s Molly Smith and Martine Paris report.

The other big trip: We’re heading back to the moon, maybe. After billions of dollars and years of delays, NASA has scheduled a test flight for its Artemis rocket system — named after the twin sister of Apollo — on Monday, with a planned crewed mission possibly in 2025. That mission, the Artemis III, intends to land astronauts, including a woman, on the moon for the first time since 1972.

The big opinion: Water is scarce and may be for years to come, but there are ways of managing it so that there’s enough to go around. The future of the American West, Francis Wilkinson writes in Bloomberg Opinion, is central Oregon.

ICYM our Big Take: Move aside, Harvard. Long the richest school in the US, the Ivy League college could soon be overtaken by the University of Texas, which makes about $6 million a day off its oil-rich lands that are roughly the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

And finally, here’s an interesting podcast to take you into the new trading week. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel discusses the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation, as well as offering some advice to retail investors caught up in the meme-stock craze on “What Goes Up.”

Good luck this week. See you on the other side.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.