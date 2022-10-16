(Bloomberg) -- Hello again.

Here are a few snippets to ease you into what promises to be yet another lively week.

The big divergence: A tug-of-war is taking place between the world’s governments and their central banks. The UK is only just the first victim of this fight between stamping out inflation and supporting economies and similar tensions could play out elsewhere, write Ben Holland and Liz Capo McCormick.

The big market thought: Speaking of the UK, keep an eye on the pound when it starts trading Sunday afternoon. It’s the first opportunity for investors to pass judgment on Liz Truss’s economic program without the Bank of England around to offset any turmoil. And the opening of the gilts market on Monday will be even more crucial.

The big stat: Here in the US, one sector of the economy is clearly feeling the pinch from higher rates. Data this week is expected to show an eighth straight drop in existing-home sales, the longest string of declines since the 2007 crash, while new home construction likely slumped.

The big earnings: Goldman Sachs and Bank of America take their turn in the spotlight, after banking peers JPMorgan and Wells Fargo last week posted higher-than-expected provisions for credit losses. Another behemoth due to release results this week is Tesla, after it posted disappointing third-quarter delivery volumes earlier this month.

The big labor fight: Amazon faces an important test Tuesday, when the National Labor Relations Board is set to tally votes in a union election at a warehouse in Albany, New York. Labor movements are accelerating their inroads into big tech, after an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to organize and after some Amazon workers in California walked off the job on Friday.

The big ball game: The NBA season tips off on Tuesday, with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics and NBA champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. Will this be the season LeBron James overtakes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader?

ICYM our Big Take: With three weeks to go, Election Day can’t come quickly enough for the Democrats, particularly in the Senate. Steven T. Dennis and Gregory Korte examine the seven Senate races that will make or break Joe Biden’s agenda.

The big opinion: The midterms have so far been dominated by headlines about Dr. Oz’s dog experiments, Hunter Biden’s drug habit and an abortion scandal involving Herschel Walker. But Matthew Yglesias argues in Bloomberg Opinion that the most important issue at stake in this campaign is something else entirely.

And finally, even if you’re not a fan, there’s no denying the immense popularity of BTS. The seven-member group on Saturday held what might be their last concert before the members have to enlist in the military, drawing tens of thousands from around the world. For anyone who wants a slice of the billions being generated by Korean pop culture, listen to the Trillions podcast’s chat with Jangwon Lee, the brain behind the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF.

Have a good week. See you on the other side.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.