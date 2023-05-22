(Bloomberg) --

Hello, hello. Here’s what we’re looking at heading into the new week.

The big heat: That’s likely reserved for Home Secretary Suella Braverman. As a vocal law and order politician, she’s expected to take questions in the House of Commons on Monday. Problem is, this comes just hours after a report said she sought civil servants’ help to deal with the fallout from a speeding ticket. It’s another headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but he’s keeping his options open, despite Braverman staking her claim to succeed him as leader just last week. As the darling of the Tory right, she’s also promised to slash inward migration but the runes aren’t looking good for Thursday. That’s when the Office for National Statistics is poised to publish 2022 immigration figures. They are widely expected to top the record 504,000 reported six months ago.

The big reveal: UK inflation data is tipped to show some respite on Wednesday when April’s figures are made public. While the release is expected to slow into the single digits for the first time in eight months, the bond market thinks Britain will feel inflation’s effects for a long time. Swaps trading suggests the market is pricing an average pace that’s double the Bank of England’s 2% mandate over the next five years — while over three decades it’s expected to stay above 3%, the contracts show.

The big party: With Sinn Fein now the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s local government for the first time, the historic victory will heap pressure on the Democratic Unionist Party to end its Brexit-linked boycott at Stormont, a strategy which paralysed the powering-sharing local assembly. This election “has become a proxy vote on the DUP’s boycott,” said Deirdre Heenan, professor of social policy at Ulster University.

The big earnings: From low-cost airline Ryanair to high street veteran Marks & Spencer, earnings this week will reveal more about the health of the consumer-facing companies leading the charge on the Stoxx Europe 600 this year — and customers’ wallets. Despite talk of doom and gloom, company results have been surprisingly resilient across most sectors this cycle, with more than two-thirds of companies beating estimates so far.

The big vote: Greece is the place for Sunday’s electoral tussle. Voters are spoiled for choice at the ballot box as they seek to elect a new government — so much so that they may end up having to do it all over again a few weeks’ time. Dozens of parties are running in the first election to be held since changes that make it harder for one party to get a majority in the 300-seat parliament. This QuickTake from Sotiris Nikas and Paul Tugwell explain why Greece’s fractured politics will continue to weigh on its economic recovery.

The big bottle: This year’s Bordeaux en primeur upended all expectations, leaving buyers of wine futures with incredible options. Our wine critic, Elin McCoy, has been swirling, sniffing and sipping a stunning sample of first growth offerings, assessing impressive wines from dozens of châteaux and at official tastings of the 2022 vintage. The growing season was hit by a succession of extreme weather events, but according to Emmanuel Cruse of Château d’Issan, “considering all the bad conditions, we are extremely lucky to have such an amazing, unique vintage.” Santé!

The big weekend: Bloomberg Opinion’s Howard Chua-Eoan is really enjoying Britain’s never-ending long weekends of May, courtesy of two bank holidays and the king’s crowning. Howard doesn’t think these leisurely Mondays are adversely affecting his productivity and he’s definitely not missing the morning alarm. With such a feel-good factor, he digs into the history of taking time off and now wonders if the four-day work week can really be the new norm.

ICYM our Big Take: An aging armada and mystery traders are keeping Russian oil afloat. In this graphic-rich Big Take feature, Alaric Nightingale, Julian Lee and Sharon Cho show the environmental safety fears surrounding this new trade which is less transparent, involves older ships and is more difficult to monitor.

And finally, Bloomberg reporters Amy Bainbridge and Angus Whitley join the Big Take podcast to discuss what doctors have learned from Australia’s fires about the long-term health hazards of breathing wildfire smoke — especially for children — following the devastating Black Summer blazes of 2019 and 2020. Listen to the podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Terminal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.