The big vote: The Confederation of British Industry holds a crucial meeting on Tuesday to decide on reforms for the lobby group in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. Sabah Meddings reports that top companies including BT, PwC and the owner of PaddyPowerBetfair may not take part in the ballot. The vote needs more than 50% to pass. If the majority vote “no” the CBI will be wound down.

The big question: Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is sent out today to defend the UK government’s effort to limit the scope of material to be handed over to an official inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, the government has refused to hand over documents that it argues are “unambiguously irrelevant” to the probe. Meanwhile, awkward questions are being asked why Rishi Sunak — who was chancellor during the pandemic — is so keen to keep documents and messages under wraps.

The big trip: Now that the Washington debt-ceiling pain is easing for Joe Biden, he may be able to focus more on a visitor from Number 10, writes Martin Ivens. Sunak will be in town but as the Bloomberg Opinion’s columnist argues, the prime minister is winning lots of friends in all the wrong places. International elites may love the PM, but even he must know that all politics, when it comes down to it, is local.

The big game: It was definitely a memorable FA Cup final at Wembley, and the first ever major final between northern powerhouse rivals Manchester City and Manchester United. City came away 2-1 winners and having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality in English football.

The big heat: Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury touching a balmy 26C. Even better weather news may be heading our way in the coming days, with the Met Office expecting dry weather to continue during the week.

ICYM our Big Take: In this feature, Nishant Kumar explains how a war is brewing between top hedge funds as they dangle carrots for staff. Paid sabbaticals and huge signing bonuses are among tools being used. Meanwhile, clients will foot the bill in the chase for steady returns. The hunt for talent is no different from the bidding war for Premier League or NBA players, one executive explained.

And finally, Bloomberg’s Sommer Saadi speaks to Liam Griffin of the private hire cab and courier company Addison Lee. Griffin explains how some of their people and parcel metrics pointing to tough times ahead for the Square Mile and its workers. The chief executive tells this episode of In the City that the company is operating at 70% of pre-Covid levels. Listen to the podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Terminal.

