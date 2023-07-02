(Bloomberg) --

The big riots: France is sweeping up the debris after five nights of violence sparked by the shooting death of a teenaged boy by police, and bracing for more turmoil. The unrest poses a political and economic risk for President Emmanuel Macron, who scrapped a state visit to Germany that was due to start Sunday. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said some 10 shopping malls, more than 200 supermarkets, 250 tobacco shops and 250 bank outlets were attacked or looted on Friday night alone.

The big lull: After recent shocks on rates and inflation, UK bond market traders are getting a chance to go for gilts. That’s because the calendar is largely free of market-moving reports and central bank meetings until the next inflation update on July 19. This should provide traders with the lull they need to front-load gilt purchases before the primary market goes into summer hibernation in August.

The big data: UK PMIs for June come out this week, with manufacturing data released on Monday, along with services, composite and construction PMIs on Wednesday. Monday is reveal day for year-on-year new car registrations, and the Bank of English Decision Maker Panel Survey is due on Thursday.

The big watch: Monday is the first day of play at Wimbledon, with Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic among those scheduled for Centre Court. For the statistically minded, during the fortnight 38 tons of strawberries — more than 140,000 punnets — will be consumed — typically with cream.

The big plan: Once upon a time, “Getting Brexit Done” meant ripping up the EU rulebook and replacing it with homegrown legislation. That goal has long been watered down. But in a return to form, Bloomberg News understands that Rishi Sunak is now considering scrapping a Brussels-born environmental law as his government faces pressure to build more houses while fending off a voter backlash on pollution.

The big thought: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Niall Ferguson shows how today’s geopolitics and economics have more in common with the 17th century than the 20th. Bringing it into the current century, he argues that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief but spectacular mutiny should not only terrify Vladimir Putin but also the autocratic leaders of Iran and China.

The big development: The site of the former Athens Airport will soon be unrecognizable. Within three years, the 650-acre site will feature 10,000 upmarket beachfront homes and apartments, a Mandarin Oriental hotel, one of Southern Europe’s largest malls, and a marina for mega-yachts. Paul Tugwell reports on how Greece is moving forward on the development.

ICYM Our Big Take: Meet the European Jamie Dimon, an opera-lover nicknamed "J-Lo" who spent his military service in a nuclear submarine and turned BNP Paribas into Europe's top investment bank. Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has dodged the drama that ruined many peers, but the bank now faces the question of what’s next with its €7.6 billion war chest.

And finally, in this Bloomberg Crash Course podcast, Timothy L. O'Brien drills into the root causes of Brexit and why Britain is still adrift, seven years after the referendum. He’s joined by columnist Adrian Wooldridge, who had a storied career at the Economist before joining the Bloomberg Opinion team. Listen to the podcast, which is full of fascinating insights, on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Terminal.

