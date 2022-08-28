(Bloomberg) --

Well, hello again.

Whether you’ve got your trotters up or you’re faced with a sense of a panic because you forgot it’s a long weekend, here’s a little something to get you primed for the new week (which really starts on Tuesday).

The big ballot: Rishi Sunak has one last chance to get Tory voters onside before voting closes to decide the next prime minister. The final hustings is on Wednesday in London, and Liz Truss’s camp appears to have made an early grab for the agenda by floating the idea of a big cut in VAT. Bloomberg’s markets team has come up with a handy guide on which stocks to watch as the announcement nears.

The big data, part 1: After digesting Jerome Powell’s tough talk at Jackson Hole, traders will get a slew of data that could determine the size of the Fed’s September rate hike. Key among these is the closely watched US payrolls figure Friday, with jobs growth expected to moderate from the blowout July report to a still-robust 300k or so.

The big data, part 2: Higher energy prices have been the main driver of inflation across the continent and the UK, and we’ll get another idea how bad things could get with August inflation readings from Spain to Germany.

The big shutdown: The Nord Stream pipeline will close for the second time this year, for unscheduled maintenance and supposedly just for three days. Gas capacity will fall to zero from an already low 20%. But the major concern is that everyone in Europe will just have to get used to it.

The big market thought: It looks like nothing can stop the pound from sinking to historic lows. “Is there more downside? Yes, absolutely,” says a senior currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

The big launch: We’re heading back to the moon, maybe. After billions of dollars and years of delays, NASA has scheduled a test flight for its Artemis rocket system — named after the Greek goddess — on Monday, with a planned crewed mission possible in 2025. That mission, the Artemis III, intends to land astronauts, including a woman, on the moon for the first time since 1972.

The big match, part 1: Well, a series of matches really, hopefully with more than one of them featuring US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu. Tennis fans will flock to Flushing, New York, for the last Grand Slam of the year, though they’ll have to pay a lot more for the privilege than before. Some ticket prices doubled after Serena Williams implied this will be her swan song, while the venue’s signature honey deuce cocktails will cost $22 apiece but hey, you get to keep the plastic cup.

The big match, part 2: Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth may not be a prime-time draw but it’s worth checking how Forest’s risky punt on Premier League survival is going. As the transfer window closes, David Hellier reports how only Chelsea has spent more on new players. Bournemouth shipped nine goals last weekend alone, and increasingly looks a safe bet for the drop.

The big trip: If the chaotic airport scenes this summer haven’t put you off, Bloomberg Pursuits has compiled a list of the six best off-season spots to consider — from Santorini to Lake Como.

And finally, here’s an interesting podcast to take you into the new trading week (remember, it starts Tuesday). Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel discusses the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation, as well as offers some advice to retail investors caught up in the meme-stock craze on “What Goes Up.”

Good luck this (shortened) week. See you on the other side.

