Here are a few snippets to ease you into what promises to be yet another lively week, and not just for the PM.

The big face-off. Little more than a month in to the new gig, and the problems are piling up for Liz Truss. After headlining what can safely be described as a chaotic party conference, she has PMQs to look forward to on Wednesday. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will want to discuss her policy U-turns and rebellious backbenchers, while Truss will no doubt ID him as a fully paid-up member of the Anti-Growth Coalition.

The big report: The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee, which stepped in to prevent that bond-market spiral last month, will release a record of its latest meeting on Wednesday. Get set for insights into whether officials see a risk of renewed turmoil and what they think are the implications of higher mortgage rates.

The big stat: The US inflation report on Thursday will reinforce whether the market thinks the Fed is continuing on its path to higher rates (and thereby putting more pressure on the pound.)

The big gathering: Central bankers and finance ministers meet at the IMF in Washington to discuss how to get their economies motoring in the face of rampant inflation and mounting debt. But one focal point for grumbling will be the UK economy, once a bastion of fiscal prudence and now an object of concern for global markets.

The big market thought: Traders are still on edge thanks to Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget last month, and they’re now turning their sights to Italy. Fiscal profligacy is the name of the game there, too.

The big award: The Nobel Prize for economics (officially “Economic Sciences”) will be announced on Monday. Sweden’s Riksbank set it up in 1968, adding a sixth category to existing prizes for physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature. The winner(s) will get to hang with this year’s other laureates at a sumptuous dinner in Stockholm in December.

The big opinion: OPEC+’s larger-than-anticipated output cut last week will likely keep prices stubbornly high, do little to help the cost of filling up your tank and darken the midterm election prospects for the Democratic party. Still, the actual drop in production could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure, given most cartel members are already pumping far below their quota levels, Julian Lee writes in Bloomberg Opinion.

The big trip: It’s a bit of a yomp but Japan opens visa-free travel this week for vaccinated tourists, two years after keeping borders mostly closed to visitors since the start of the pandemic. Previous tourists will find a lot of changes, and if you’re quick, you could get to experience some cool places before the hordes arrive.

The big dove: Philip Lane was once the ECB governing council member to watch. Now the bank’s chief economist is losing his influence as a cast of hawks sway meetings where Christine Lagarde insists on consensus. Lane has spent much of this year losing the argument over rapid interest-rate hikes that his colleagues have demanded, and he might need to get used to it.

ICYM our Big Take: Jennifer King saw a white Jaguar SUV backing out of her San Francisco driveway. It had what looked like a giant fan on its roof — a laser sensor — and bore the logo of Google’s driverless car division, Waymo. She was observing what looked like a glitch in the self-driving software: The car seemed to be using her property to execute a three-point turn. This would’ve been no biggie, she says, if it had happened once. But dozens of Google cars began doing the exact thing, many times, every single day, Max Chafkin writes for Bloomberg Businessweek.

And finally, if you’re wondering how to rake in a billion dollars a year in music royalties, listen to this.

