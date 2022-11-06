(Bloomberg) -- Hello again, and happy Sunday. Here’s what we have our eye on for the next few days. The big agenda: Rishi Sunak’s government continues to work on its fiscal plan for Nov. 17 that will include big tax hikes and deep spending cuts to plug a budget hole of about £50 billion ($56 billion). Leaks will no doubt pick up steam as the announcement nears; Joe Mayes looks into some of the many measures under discussion. Sunak hopes the budget will rebuild the trust lost during the short but chaotic stewardship of Liz Truss. Yet many Tory Party members want the new PM to deliver a plan for growth, not just gloom. There’s also the sticky issue of how Sunak will calibrate Britain’s place in the world, a topic Kitty Donaldson and Alberto Nardelli explore.

The big tirade: The latest headaches over his new cabinet line-up may make it hard for Sunak to focus on the budget plan. He’s likely to face heat over why he appointed Gavin Williamson last month, when he was aware the minister without portfolio was facing a party investigation over an expletive-filled tirade against a colleague he thought had denied him an invitation the Queen’s funeral. If the PM needs some light relief, he could always tune into the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity — Get Me Out of Here!” to watch former Health Secretary Matt Hancock eat bugs with Boy George in the Australian jungle. Hancock, who resigned as Boris Johnson’s health chief after breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing a colleague, was suspended from the Tory party for taking part in the show.

The big stat: The Office for National Statistics on Friday will likely make official what’s been assumed for some time: the UK economy started to shrink in the third quarter. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5%, kicking off the seventh recession over the past 50 years, with worse — way worse — to come. The Bank of England has already said the UK faces the longest downturn on record, potentially stretching into mid-2024, and one that will rival in severity the painful contraction of the 1990s. The UK economy could shed half a million jobs along the way. As Philip Aldrick reports, economists warn that the central bank’s bearish projections just risk making everything worse by locking in a negative feedback loop.

The big earnings: Ryanair releases results first thing Monday morning. The low-cost carrier could benefit from the worsening economic environment as cash-strapped Europeans still keen to travel trade down to the cheapest alternatives. While regular Brits are looking at budget getaway possibilities, if they can afford a holiday at all, Virgin Group’s Richard Branson predicted in an interview with Christopher Jasper that his luxury travel empire will thrive regardless. The desire to fly post-pandemic is strong, the billionaire said.

The big meeting: The annual UN climate summit begins in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh beach resort on Sunday. COP27 comes as the energy challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten to overwhelm promises made at last year’s Glasgow edition. COP26 seems like it happened in a much simpler time. For one, predictions about the end of coal as a fuel source have been off-base, as the war drives consumption of the fuel and China and India build new plants. Egypt itself is battling water scarcity and food insecurity. John Ainger and Laura Millan Lombrana look at ten things to watch from the gathering.

ICYM our Big Take: Speaking of climate, check out our Big Take on contentious practices for estimating how much companies have cut heat-trapping emissions. Many big firms have shown remarkable progress in the fight against global warming. But as Ben Elgin and Sinjuda Rangarajan report, there’s some smoke and mirrors involved from companies as divergent as consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble, tech conglomerate Cisco Systems, and German auto parts juggernaut Continental AG. It’s all about “market-based accounting.”

And finally, the importance of copper to the world economy is well known. It’s a key component for electricity generation, in home construction and cars, and in all of your favorite gadgets. But getting it from mines to buyers is a harrowing journey explored by our metals experts James Attwood in Santiago and Yvonne Yue Li in New York in the podcast, “The Copper You Need is Stuck in a 30-Mile Traffic Jam.” Every week, join Wes Kosova on the Bloomberg Big Take podcast, a deep dive into one important story. Have a listen, and we’ll see you next Sunday.

