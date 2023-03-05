(Bloomberg) --

Well, hello again. Here’s what we’re looking at heading into the week.The big budget: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt won’t release his spring budget until March 15, but the contours are getting clearer. Philip Aldrick and Joe Mayes examine some of the most and least likely prospects. Some of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet members, not to mention the business community, want a return to full-throated tax cutting, but Hunt still has an inflation tightrope to walk. Treasury minister Victoria Atkins warned that “messages of fiscal responsibility” will predominate, even if there’s room for a sliver of hope. Don’t expect support on high child-care costs, for one thing. And if you want relief on housing, well, it’s better to just have the right parents.

The big wait: Sunak’s deal to simplify trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has been hailed as a potential triumph, but there are still elements to be agreed upon before the Windsor Framework and the Stormont Brake enter the lexicon for good. The deal is almost certain to be embraced by a majority in the UK Parliament, Boris Johnson notwithstanding, but it’s unclear if it will be acceptable to the Democratic Unionist Party. We’re waiting now for DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to deliver a “collective view” on the plan, which could take a couple of weeks.The big offer: Controversy is unlikely to abate over a job offer for Sue Gray, the former pub landlady, cat lover and high-ranking civil servant. Gray came to prominence when she ran the inquiry into “Partygate,” the rule-bending coronavirus lockdown parties at Boris Johnson’s No. 10. She resigned on Thursday to take on a role as Kier Starmer’s chief of staff, which would make her the Labour Party’s most senior political adviser. Outraged Conservative MPs say Gray must spurn the offer or else leave the impression that the Covid investigations were biased all along. And under civil service rules, Sunak could block her appointment.

The big strikes: In some good news for Sunak, thousands of ambulance workers and other staff in the National Health Service have called off this week’s strikes after two unions — GMB and Unison — said they would resume talks, citing a “huge shift” in the government’s position on pay raises. The Unite union is a holdout; it still plans walkouts of its health workers from Monday in the northwest and east Midlands.

The big number: The UK narrowly avoided a recession in 2022 and monthly GDP data on Friday will show whether a downturn has been pushed off once again. The consensus calls for January to have eked out a 0.1% gain. BOE chief economist Huw Pill said the economy has proved “slightly stronger than expected” even as wage growth is stickier than thought. Bloomberg Economics says growth is so anemic that the question of a recession is a matter of semantics more than substance.

The big earnings: UK earnings season is winding down, yet Germany’s rolls on and is likely to deliver a cautionary tale of how persistent inflation can erode results. Results being watched this week for the pervasive impact of rising prices are from companies as diverse as car-parts maker Continental, logistics giant Deutsche Post, and online clothing retailer Zalando. The more upscale fashion house Hugo Boss reports on Thursday, and like the UK’s luxury department store Harrods, could benefit from the “richer get richer in a recession” effect. ICYM our Big Take: When you think of the Fugees you’re probably thinking Lauryn Hill. Then you must read our feature on the miseducation of her bandmate, rapper Pras Michél, and his role in one of this century’s great financial scandals. Jason Leopold, Matthew Campbell and Anthony Courmier break it down — and for a second helping of celebrity, look at how the US government unraveled the 1MDB fraud with the help of A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian.

And finally, will your mobile’s touchpad soon be as outdated as a rotary phone dialer? Check out this week’s Big Take podcast for a tour of Dr. Thomas Oxley’s lab in Brooklyn, where he’s developing an implant to control devices via thoughts alone. Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride then looks at other startups making brain-computer interfaces. You can listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Terminal.Have a great week, and we’ll see you on the other side.

