Your Weekend Reading: At Least They’re Still Talking

There’s no immediate resolution in sight for the deepening trade war between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump is threatening more duties if a deal isn’t reached soon. But at least the parties are still talking, and that’s good for stocks.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Uber had a tough first day as a public company, though it was better than some other debuts, and one of its early investors got a massive payday.

Boeing didn’t incorporate a critical factor from a deadly 737 crash in 2009 when it designed the embattled 737 Max: input from a single sensor. Meanwhile, former Boeing engineers say cost-cutting has compromised safety.

Democratic presidential candidates have plans to tax the wealthy to pay for social programs to help everyone else: here’s your guide. As the real-estate market softens, a new generation of home-flippers is getting stung. “I ate it so hard,” one of them said.

Sexual misconduct on airline flights is having its #MeToo moment, but flight attendants and consumer advocates worry the Trump administration has tilted a task force in favor of airline management.

What you’ll need to know next week

Sunday is Mother’s Day. Here’s what your mom really wants.

More than $1.6 billion worth of art is going on auction.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams Britain, then greets Putin.

Dark days of retail? Macy’s and Walmart lead the earnings parade.

A House panel will grill Federal Aviation Administration officials.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

Want to get from Manhattan to LaGuardia, JFK or Newark in just minutes? Blade can take you by helicopter for as little as $195. Careful, though: A few extra conveniences, like weather insurance or checking in a heavy bag, can drive the price up significantly.

