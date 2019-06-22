(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

The weekend may be full of drama between Washington and Tehran. President Donald Trump called off a retaliatory strike against Iran for downing a U.S. drone, saying such a response wouldn’t be proportionate. The two sides appear to be looking for a back channel to cool tensions. The Iranians called the Swiss ambassador, who traditionally serves as the conduit between the two nations. Trump may be balancing conflicting impulses: a desire to deter future military action by Iran and distaste for another U.S. conflict in the Middle East as the 2020 campaign begins.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Facebook wants you to use its cryptocurrency, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Will anyone trust it?

Big Dairy is going to war with vegan alternatives—especially butter.

Meet your friendly Canadian weed guy. Bloomberg Businessweek reports how Canopy CEO Bruce Linton is waiting patiently for the U.S. to work out its marijuana laws.

America’s emotional distress—measured partly by a rise in suicides—is reaching a crisis point, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Barry Ritholtz explains in Bloomberg Opinion how you can invest—and profit—in the next recession.

What you’ll need to know next week

The top 20 Democratic hopefuls square off in two debates.

Istanbul holds another crucial election Sunday.

Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 in Japan.

San Francisco votes on two measures to restrict e-cigarettes.

It’s now down to two in the race for British prime minister.

What you’ll want to read in Climate Changed

What’s wrong with modern buildings? They may look sleek and elegant, but the big buildings that go up in city centers are steel and cement, making construction responsible for 11% of global carbon emissions. Everyone from government officials to steel makers are searching for greener alternatives.

