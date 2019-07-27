(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Earnings season is in full swing and it’s not looking pretty for the industrial economy. Blame the U.S.-China trade war. As for consumer companies from Starbucks to Nestle, sales of premium products are rescuing the bottom line. All told, there’s still no sign of the U.S. stock rally being derailed.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

The EU flatly told Boris Johnson the Brexit deal is not open for changes. But the new U.K. prime minister has armed himself for the challenge.

Elizabeth Warren is working to beat President Trump at his own game. Democrats lost in 2016, she thinks, by being too timid. She won't be.

Protests in Hong Kong are stirring interest in real estate abroad, as prices in Vancouver tumble. For those looking in Manhattan, renting makes more sense than buying.

While the old rules for building wealth appear obsolete, more of the super-rich are zipping around the planet on private jets. For budget travelers, flying is set to become even more of a test of physical endurance.

Employer drug tests just don’t mean as much. It’s getting harder to fire someone who tests positive for cannabis.

What you’ll need to know next week

The Fed meets Tuesday, and a quarter-point rate cut is priced in.

Bank of Japan expected to keep borrowing costs at rock bottom.

The U.S. and China will resume high-level trade talks on Monday.

Expect more earnings, including Apple, Qualcomm, GM and GE.

The gloves are off for the second set of Democratic debates.

What you’ll want to see on Bloomberg Digital

Globalization isn’t dying, it’s just evolving. Data is the new shipping container and there are far more disruptive forces at work in the world economy than Trump’s tariffs.

To contact the authors of this story: Ian Fisher in New York at ifisher10@bloomberg.netJames Ludden in New York at jludden@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Josh Petri at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.