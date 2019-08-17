(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Hong Kong is set to endure yet another weekend of democracy protests. The rallies and tear gas cost the CEO of Cathay Pacific his job, capping a hellish week for both the carrier and the city’s airport. The demonstrations have also caused more than $620 million in stock losses and a slump in tourism. Here’s how the standoff is threatening Hong Kong’s economy.

There’s only one psychiatrist in all of eastern Montana. The state, with the highest suicide rate in America, desperately needs shrinks.

Three Mile Island, where the U.S. flirted with its own Chernobyl disaster, is closing down just as some say nuclear energy has a role to play in the country’s energy future, and the fight against climate change.

The family behind Chanel is worth almost $58 billion. A secretive brother safeguards the clan’s fortune.

The American West is trading water for cash. The water is running out.

New York City is trying to bring how commuters pay the subway fare into the 21st century. First stop: Get rid of the MetroCard.

The world’s economic elite are gathering in Jackson Hole.

The G-7 meets next weekend, but first Macron will talk with Putin.

The minutes for July’s Fed meeting will be released.

Italy’s prime minister may help trigger a confidence vote.

Earnings include Estee Lauder, Home Depot and Toll Brothers.

Where do hedge funds make their biggest bets? Money managers have shown their cards for the second quarter. Here’s where hedge funds made their big bets: buying Uber, selling Microsoft.

