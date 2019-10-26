(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

This week again revealed the tight grip of Big Tech. Mark Zuckerberg survived two days of grilling in Congress and his company continues to expand, now into a more focused news feed. Google made breakthroughs in search and quantum computing. Amazon’s profit dropped but Wall Street remains bullish. The result: Bill Gates is close to passing Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.

It's down to the wire with Brexit:

What you’ll want to read this weekend

It’s not just scammers or greedy offspring cheating the elderly. Once-trusted lawyers, financial advisers and banks are a growing threat.

New York alleges Exxon misled investors about how climate change might affect its business, and now Massachusetts has joined in. Morgan Stanley thinks the world needs to spend $50 trillion to cut net carbon emissions to zero.

Mario Draghi ended eight years as chief of the European Central Bank on a gloomy note, even as he received warm (if mixed) reviews for preserving the euro zone. His motto: “whatever it takes.” Meanwhile, the EU deferred a decision on whether to grant a Brexit extension until U.K. politicians settle on whether to hold a new election. For businesses, it’s chaos.

A buyers’ market has taken hold of Manhattan’s priciest zip codes. It’s really not a great time for moving high-end real estate: Listings in the Hamptons jumped 82%. London’s once impossible prices remain flat.

The year 2020 is coming: Bloomberg Intelligence lists 50 companies to watch. The great antitrust awakening can’t be stopped. And U.S. president Donald Trump’s real opponent is the risk of recession.

What you’ll need to know next week

The Federal Reserve meets, and a third rate cut is in the cards.

Boeing’s Muilenburg faces more questions about the 737 Max.

Apple, Alphabet and Facebook report earnings.

Argentina heads to the polls; bondholders are bracing themselves.

The world’s financial elite gather in Saudi Arabia.

What you’ll want to see from Bloomberg Originals

The most expensive object mankind ever built is the International Space Station. It is the starting point from which we may finally move out among the planets. The tools to get out there, and stay there, and survive there, are being developed on the ISS, and down here on Earth. In the four-part Bloomberg Originals video series Giant Leap, we report on the entrepreneurs and startups who are leading the way.

Episode One: The Race Is On to Corner the Satellite Launch MarketEpisode Two: Space Homes Will Be Built Out of What’s ThereEpisode Three: Space Manufacturing May Soon Remake the Planet BelowEpisode Four: Humanity’s Move Into Space Will Depend on Mining

