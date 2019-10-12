(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

The U.S. and China reached a partial trade deal that could create the framework for a more detailed agreement. But the recent NBA fracas with Beijing is a reminder to corporate America of the difficulty of doing business in the Asian nation. In Europe, the prospect for a Brexit deal grew a little brighter. But just a little.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

In 2017, President Donald Trump pressed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help persuade the Justice Department to drop a criminal case against a client of Rudy Giuliani. Now Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani is being scrutinized for his financial dealings while two associates of the former New York mayor were arrested while trying to leave the U.S.The R-word is in the air. Here’s what to watch for if the world economy is headed into recession. (Plus, some bonus reading.) It’s not looking good for Hong Kong, or for American railroads.Tesla’s Autopilot could save millions of lives. But, asks Bloomberg Businessweek, how many people will it kill first? Elon Musk, meanwhile, ranks third on our list of the richest people in the auto industry.This is the inside story of how Juul became the new Big Tobacco. One former top scientist has started a competitor that wants to get China vaping.In the age of smart devices and onboard Wi-Fi, the airplane seatback screen is up for debate. And here are the best new business-class seats—and how to book them with points and miles.

What you’ll need to know next week

The Nobel for economics will be awarded. But what’s the point?

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold meetings.

Big banks report earnings: JPMorgan and Goldman lead the pack.

Democratic contenders for U.S. president debate in Ohio.

Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Delicate coral reefs are something of a leading indicator for the collapse of the ocean ecosystem. Half of all reef systems have already been destroyed, putting a quarter of marine life at risk and leaving nearby coastlines vulnerable. Corals are so sensitive to rising sea temperatures that you can actually see their demise.

