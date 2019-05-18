(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

After Friday’s announcement of a deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, don’t expect additional movement in the trade war this weekend. China has downplayed chances for talks while America plays its “little tricks.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump delayed a decision about auto tariffs on the European Union and Japan, taking a step back from opening another front in the global spat.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Toyota rebuked Trump’s declaration that imported cars threaten U.S. national security, signaling contentious talks still to come.

Investors were betting on only a trade skirmish between America and China. Now, Bloomberg Businessweek reports, they’re pivoting to an all-out war.

How much money do you need to be wealthy in America? The exact amount can depend on how old you are.

The Class of 2019 is entering a hot job market, and the best paid gigs aren’t on Wall Street.

The field of Democrats running for president is the biggest since 1980—and there might be more coming.

What you’ll need to know next week

The Preakness is Saturday; our expert is betting on War of Will.

India’s elections end Sunday. Gandhi is looking to capitalize.

Why the “Game of Thrones” finale is the best kept secret.

EU elections begin Thursday. At stake: Almost everything.

Earnings coming: Target, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Brendan Kennedy knew his bet on marijuana would take years to pay off. It took six. In July, Tilray Inc. became the first cannabis company to list its shares and rode a wave of investor hype to end 2018 with a 315% gain. That made Kennedy, its 47-year-old CEO, the second-highest-paid executive last year among companies traded on U.S. exchanges, according to the Bloomberg Pay Index. His $256 million package trails only the $513.3 million Tesla Inc. awarded to Elon Musk.

