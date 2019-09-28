Your Weekend Reading: Risk of Serious Harm

The White House is considering a new front in its trade war with China: a crackdown on capital flows. But its escalating feud with Europe over subsidies to Airbus risks causing serious harm to U.S. carriers. Here’s how American companies are trying to get ahead of the game.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Eli Lake writes in Bloomberg Opinion that Trump’s “appalling” attack on the Ukraine phone call whistleblower shows the president is his own worst enemy. Russia hopes Putin-Trump calls aren’t released, too.

For years, scientists downplayed signs that vaping could damage the lungs. Now Walmart’s ban shows vaping has gone from cigarette alternative to health scare. The uproar has claimed a Big Tobacco deal as collateral damage.

Top climate scientists are warning that accelerating ice melt is causing seas to rise faster than expected. Investors aren’t prepared.

Wall Street’s banner year for IPOs has soured badly. Peloton went downhill, Endeavor pulled its offering and WeWork learned a painful lesson.

To escape all this dreary news, may we recommend the Ferrari 2020 F8 Tributo? Our reviewer says it’s Ferrari’s most beautiful car in at least a decade. It does, however, burn fossil fuel.

What you’ll need to know next week

It’s China’s 70th birthday, and not everyone is celebrating.

Boris Johnson presides over his first annual Tory conference.

The Big Three report auto sales. And probably Tesla, too.

Benjamin Netanyahu will try to cobble together a unity government.

Austria might give its young former chancellor a second chance.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

The House of Representatives has begun an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on former U.S. Vice President Jospeh Biden. Here’s how the process works, and what happens next.

