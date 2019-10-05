(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

U.S. jobs numbers missed their mark, another sign the economy is slowing or maybe even stalling. And while the jobless rate dropped to a 50-year low, there’s trouble ahead for corporate America. HP is cutting thousands of jobs, WeWork’s party is over, and auto prices are just plain crazy.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Mark Zuckerberg—with a net worth of $69.4 billion—graciously concedes that he thinks billionaires such as himself are probably too rich. “No one deserves that much,” he offers. But do spare a thought for hedge fund guy Glenn Dubin—he’s having a real tough time of it.

How will opioid sellers pay multibillion dollar settlements tied to the widespread destruction the drugs have wrought across America? Possibly by selling more opioids.President Donald Trump is learning the hard way how touting conspiracy theories (having embraced many over the years) can run afoul of the law, Tim O’Brien writes in Bloomberg Opinion.

Everything is run by private equity firms now. But why aren’t there women running private equity?Cities are becoming unaffordable for most. But there’s good news for the striving urban wealthy: The average home price in Manhattan dipped below $1 million. Maybe with the money they save, some will heed the friendly advice of President Vladimir Putin and vacation in Russia.

What you’ll need to know next week

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington for trade talks.

The U.S. Supreme Court formally starts its new term.

The Fed releases minutes from last month’s policy meeting.

Britain’s Parliament will be suspended as the Brexit clock ticks down.

It’s Nobel season. Alfred wants you to brush up on the elements.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Photos

Time was, people who lived in Shenzhen looked south to Hong Kong and imagined lives of impossible wealth and freedom. But as Hong Kong catches fire with democracy protests and the threat of military crackdown ( while investors start to flee), its neighbor to the north represents an obedient vision of modern China. One that values growth at all costs.

