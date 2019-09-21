(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Millions of people took to the streets to demand leaders gathering next week at the United Nations do something about climate change. Germany quickly put $60 billion toward new green initiatives, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to defend himself in the face of widespread criticism over his handling of the Amazon fires. The good news is that there’s evidence cleaner energy can be profitable and investors want more of it. The bad news is that time is running out.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

It’s been a crazy week for the money markets. But as stocks rise, there are signs the U.S. economy may be getting better.Respiratory illnesses from vaping have topped 500 in the U.S., and a seventh person has died. There’s also a race on to contain tainted Zantac.Mary Barra is remaking GM for a future of electric and self-driving cars. China currently owns that market.

The Trump administration is trying to strip California of its authority to mandate cleaner cars and has watered down former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act to the point that many policy holders have insurance that barely covers anything at all.

Retire, reboot and become an entrepreneur. Seriously. Climate change is adding to the risks of retiring.

What you’ll need to know next week

Britain’s top court will rule on the suspension of Parliament.

India’s prime minister travels to Texas for a “Howdy Modi” rally.

Israel holds talks to form a government, without Netanyahu.

The Emmys are awarded Sunday. Robert de Niro has a chance.

The Rugby World Cup continues in Japan. There’s beer.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Wealth

How to invest $1 million and help save the Earth. From the obvious, like electrified vehicles and solar plants, to the obscure, like more sustainable coffee roasting.

