The Brexit drama continues. Britain is edging closer to a general election after Parliament rejected Theresa May’s proposal for a third time, deepening the crisis that’s overtaken the country’s bitter divorce from the European Union. The prime minister warned that her latest defeat has grave implications. Meanwhile, the EU may be reluctant to consider a long extension because of the disruption it poses to European affairs.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Economists are terrible at predicting recessions. That’s not great when the global economy seems a bit wobbly, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.The crisis at Boeing has shifted aviation in favor of Airbus at a time when the European planemaker needs a victory. But executives aren’t gloating.Cancer surgery for $700 and a heart bypass for $2,000. A man who treated Mother Teresa wants to make this hospital even cheaper, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.Move over, millennials. Generation Z is the newest—and biggest—group of spenders. Companies can’t afford to blow it this time around.

Two luxury cars and $18,000 worth of vacations. Noah Smith of Bloomberg Opinion asks why a couple making $500,000 a year still feels like they’re barely scraping by?

What you’ll need to know next week

Turkish elections may roil the lira, stocks and money markets.

Eco data is coming, including China’s PMI and the U.S. jobs report.

Fed speakers on tap include Raphael Bostic and Neel Kashkari.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China continue in Washington.

Elon Musk faces a contempt hearing Thursday.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Photos

How do you escape Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela on foot? Some Venezuelans are traveling as far as 5,000 miles to flee the chaos in their country. They’re called “los caminantes,” or the walkers. They’re so poor and so desperate that they’ve set off on foot in search of work. We spent some time with them on the road.

