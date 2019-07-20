(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Space is still the big draw. Saturday marks 50 years since man first walked on the moon, and suddenly it seems a new space race is on. U.S. President Donald Trump faced jokes for his space force, but France wants one, too. Trump said Americans should be back on the moon by 2024 with the help of the private sector, notably Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. But many think China will get there first. What’s out there? Maybe a golden asteroid.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Iran said it seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening tensions in the critical waterway.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the U.S. and China to get back to the negotiating table, but at least they’re talking. Those trade-war jitters have central banks completely spooked.

Trump vs. Powell: Under a barrage of presidential tweets calling the Fed “loco,” Chair Jerome Powell sticks to his mantra to “control the controllable” as a decision on a rate cut looms.

This is why almost everyone hates Mark Zuckerberg’s planned digital coin, Libra. Even Congress is asking: Is Facebook a bank?

Having it all: Many new graduates think they can do good and get rich, but it’s not simple. See what your dream job might pay.

What you’ll need to know next week

It’s a big week for earnings, from technology to retail.

Mueller’s rescheduled appearance before Congress is on Wednesday.

The House votes on the debt limit, amid difficult talks with Trump.

Matteo Salvini may call a snap election in Italy.

Boris Johnson is set to take over as U.K. prime minister.

What you’ll want to see on Bloomberg Digital

How to sell a skeptical America on Space Again. Read how a virtual reality studio is creating stunning immersive experiences of space, with the help astronauts aboard the International Space Station. You can even watch how it’s being done on this video.

