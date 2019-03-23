(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is finally done and no new indictments are planned. The report is sitting on the desk of new(ish) U.S. Attorney General William Barr, but we probably won’t get a full idea of what’s in it for a while. And even if President Donald Trump gets some form of vindication, he and his inner circle still face several probes that place them squarely in legal jeopardy.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Financial markets suggest the world economy is headed for a bad place. A closely watched section of the Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade, which means the Fed’s recent about-face on interest rates suddenly makes sense.

The U.S. and China will meet next week on trade, but don’t expect a swift resolution. Trump wants European cars to be made in America, while Italy is busy cozying up to Beijing. The old day-drinking, sexual-harassing ways are thriving at Lloyd’s of London, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Elsewhere in the magazine, explore a Harvard dropout’s plan to remedy college admissions and a beginner’s guide to Modern Monetary Theory.

For some Americans, filing taxes this year may feel like playing a game of chance, while for others it’s simply terrible. A new analysis shows how both refunds and total tax bills can rise or fall based on surprising details.These are the world’s most expensive cities and happiest countries.

What you’ll need to know next week

Apple is expected to unveil some new services.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington.

The Lyft IPO is set to price Thursday, but key questions remain.

The U.K. won’t crash out of the EU yet. The French may want it to.

Major League Baseball celebrates Opening Day on Thursday.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Where did all of Boeing’s grounded 737s go? As a Lion Air crew fought to control a Boeing 737 Max 8, they got help from an off-duty pilot in the cockpit. The next day, the plane crashed. After a second disaster, the FAA grounded the Max. But in the days that followed, some of the planes were still flying. See where they went.

