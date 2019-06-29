(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are friends again. The pair struck a truce in their trade war, and President Trump is even prepared to let U.S. companies again sell some products to Chinese tech giant Huawei. The change in tone suggests equities will get a boost next week, and gives more impetus to America’s seemingly unstoppable bull market.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Huawei says it has no connections to the Chinese government. Even so, Bloomberg found at least 10 research collaborations between company employees and the Chinese military.

Call it the $30 trillion wall of worry. The first blow-up shook an investment fund in Switzerland. The second and third rocked funds in the U.K. With warnings growing louder about the risks money managers have taken with hard-to-trade investments, Wall Street is starting to wonder: Just where will this end?

Jony Ive, Apple’s legendary design chief, has stepped down. It was time for the company to move past the cult of the designer that Ive represented, writes Shira Ovide in Bloomberg Opinion.

A tale for our times: a former Boeing engineer robbed 30 banks to fuel an addiction that began with OxyContin after a back injury.

Is your boss replace(/ +(?= )? Here’s what happens when an algorithm becomes your superior.

What you’ll need to know next week

OPEC+ will set oil production policy in Vienna.

The EU will gather in Brussels to select new leaders.

“Summer Davos” kicks off in the coastal Chinese city of Dalian.

Wimbledon, the only tennis Grand Slam played on grass, begins.

Expect thin volume in markets on Friday, despite the jobs report.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Living abroad can be pricey. Hong Kong has been named the world’s most expensive city for expats for the second straight year. Eight of the top 10 cities on the ranking are in Asia, including Singapore, Seoul and Shanghai. New York also made the cut.

