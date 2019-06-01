Your Weekend Reading: Trump Goes Rogue on Trade

There’s plenty of trade talk this weekend. President Donald Trump roiled markets and terrified carmakers after going “rogue” with his plan to slap new tariffs on Mexico. China is now fighting back. The country opened an investigation into FedEx, Xinhua reported, and will lay out its position on the trade war Sunday in Beijing. Investors are bracing for a new cold war with no clear end in sight. And Michael R. Bloomberg warned that Congress should rein in Trump’s trade policy before it’s too late.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Relentless rainfall across the Midwest may prevent a record 6 million acres of corn from being planted. The crop is crucial to the U.S. farming economy.

An Ethiopian Airlines pilot warned senior managers about problems with Boeing’s 737 Max months before a March crash killed 157 people.

It was the middle of the night when German Chancellor Angela Merkel realized Trump isn’t a partner that Germany can rely on.

Is college worth it? High debt and low pay are fueling buyer’s remorse.

Here’s the one thing you really should know about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s news conference.

What you’ll need to know next week

Trump visits London, and maybe a few like-minded politicians.

Jerome Powell and other Fed members do a “research review.”

Senator Bernie Sanders plans to crash Walmart’s annual meeting.

IATA meets to discuss the fate of the troubled 737 Max.

Flying somewhere this summer? Get ready for cancellations.

What you’ll want to read about the trade standoff

A $600 billion bill: Counting the cost of war. The U.S.-China trade fight has entered a dangerous new phase. It looks to be long, messy—and very expensive.

