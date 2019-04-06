(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

The U.S. jobs market revved back to life last month, but wage growth was disappointing. For some workers, this might be as good as it gets. President Donald Trump said the Fed should juice up the economy, but central banks around the world are in a bind over what to do.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Six minutes to disaster: How Ethiopian Air’s pilots battled the Boeing Max as alarms shrieked and the plane roller-coastered to tragedy. Boeing announced Friday that it will cut 737 production by 19 percent.

Concentrated wealth and longer lifespans have resulted in a gold-plated family planning industry for billionaires.Consensus on a trade deal was reached, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said, while Trump proclaimed an accord may be “very monumental.” It may take weeks to put together a framework and two more to get it on paper.

Carlos Ghosn’s fate may be tied to a complex financial web in the Middle East. It looks like the auto industry’s former poster child is being hung out to dry.Hedge funds are sitting out the $10 trillion global rally in stocks.

What you’ll need to know next week

After a very short summary, the full Mueller report could drop soon.

India’s elections begin Thursday. The results will take six weeks.

Israel’s election this week will be a referendum on Netanyahu.

Lyft went first, and now Uber may file to go public.

And Brexit. The EU meets, and no one has a clue what to expect.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Japan’s glorious cherry blossom obsession. Flowering cherry trees are so culturally significant in Japan that the act of viewing them has its own word: hanami. Now it’s a global obsession. Millions of people travel to see the blossoms, spending $2.7 billion in the process. Watch how this huge country grinds to a painfully beautiful halt.

