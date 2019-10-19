(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

A precarious global economic outlook has policy makers walking a tightrope. In China, growth was at its slowest pace in two decades. So, what’s the chance the U.S. falls into a recession in the next 12 months? The Bloomberg Recession Tracker has the answer. Meanwhile, there’s better news for America’s green economy. As for the U.K. economy, there may be news this weekend. Or maybe not.

There’s a chance investigators got fake evidence in the Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crash probe. Southwest Airlines, operator of the biggest Max fleet, is keeping the model grounded through February.

A tentative deal between General Motors and its autoworkers could make it tougher for rivals Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The situation is no better for Europe’s carmakers.

In a nation where cash is king, the government and banks are trying to kick the habit and go digital.

Two options trades helped a shy guy on Reddit turn $766 into $107,758. And here are some tips on how to trade the pound-dollar carousel after the latest Brexit confusion.

Europe’s biggest casino went bust a year ago, turning a sliver of Italy inside Switzerland into a ghost town. In America, tourists have overrun smaller cities, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Canada Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is fighting for his political life.

Japan enthrones Emperor Naruhito.

Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Libra.

Major League Baseball’s World Series begins.

A mangy sweater Kurt Cobain wore is up for auction.

Singapore’s landmark Raffles Hotel is reborn. Here’s what you experience when visiting Singapore’s Raffles Hotel: The car pulls into the circular driveway. The crunch of gravel reminds you of Downton Abbey. And the hotel’s famed Sikh doormen, resplendent in white turbans and ornate uniforms, are a reminder that you’re firmly in ex-colonial territory.

