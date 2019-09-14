(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

President Donald Trump might accept an interim trade deal with China. “It’s something we’d consider, I guess,” he said. No wonder: The road to the 2020 election is increasingly lit by the warning fires of recession. China is encouraging more purchases of U.S. agricultural goods but American farmers probably need more than a simple trade truce.

Carcinogens have infiltrated the generic drug supply in the U.S. Additionally, global health regulators sounded the alarm that a stomach drug taken by millions of people could cause cancer.

Remember when vaping was supposed to be safer than smoking? In fact, Europe still thinks it is. In the U.S., vaping won’t be easy to rein in.The world must invest $1.8 trillion by 2030 to prepare for the effects of global warming (in addition to the trillions of dollars more it must spend to slow climate change). The payoff though could be four times the payment. Europe is listening, while Trump is looking to sell drilling rights in Alaska.Joe Nocera of Bloomberg Opinion looks back on when he met T. Boone Pickens, arguably the inventor of 1980s excess. Pickens died at 91, and left behind a $250 million ranch for sale.

Workplace culture update: Inside a bond saleswoman’s harassment fight with Cantor Fitzgerald. Another woman in London won an employment suit after a witch’s hat ended up on her desk.

The BOE and BOJ will set policy. The Fed is expected to lower rates.

Boris Johnson will hold his first talks with EU leaders on Monday.

Netanyahu’s West Bank ploy could tip Israel’s election on Tuesday.

Earnings include FedEx, General Mills and Adobe.

Boeing’s “space taxi” makes its first test flight.

It’s been a decade since the Great Recession, when hordes of aspiring bankers and titans of industry graduated from business school with uncertain futures. Now they’re flourishing, often in finance, technology and health care

