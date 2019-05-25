Your Weekend Reading: Where The Wealthy Live

Some places attract the rich; others make them that way. While the flood of tech-infused gold continues to inundate San Francisco, filling it with millionaires and high-priced real estate, European cities like Zurich still retain their luster. Come see how, and where, the other half lives.

Gabriel Zucman discovered just how few, and how rich, America’s wealthiest are. Bloomberg Businessweek reports how his research is fueling anger over near-unprecedented inequality.

When Sony unveiled a pact with rival Microsoft, it shocked employees of Sony’s PlayStation division. That’s because they have spent almost two decades fighting the U.S. software giant in the $38 billion video game console market.

Just 1.7 miles of fencing has been built with the $1.57 billion that Congress appropriated last year for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The outlook for the U.S. economy is dimming thanks to a drumbeat of weak data, including below-forecast business-equipment orders.

Millennials and members of Generation Z are increasingly pessimistic about their lives—and the future that awaits them.

Trump is considering pardoning convicted U.S. war criminals.

The U.S. trade war with China means more market uncertainty.

Theresa who? Here comes Boris Johnson, the EU’s nightmare.

Trump in Japan: Sumo wrestling, a naval visit—and golf.

The Supreme Court may soon rule on political gerrymandering.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s special Money Issue is a survey of how global riches are distributed, spent, fought over and invested. But the borderlines of wealth aren’t fixed—here are a few proposals from some people who’d like to redraw them.

