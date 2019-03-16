(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Mark Zuckerberg has had a very bad week, even in the context of a very bad year. It started with a proposal by Senator Elizabeth Warren to break up Facebook. Next came a huge network outage, news of a widening federal criminal probe of its data-sharing practices and the departure of two key executives. But all of that paled in comparison with how the embattled social-media platform was used to livestream the massacre of 49 people in New Zealand.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Boeing is in crisis, but it can’t afford to give up on the 737. The world awaits the contents of the black box, but a device found in the Ethiopian airliner’s wreckage has given an early clue as to what went wrong.

Prosecutors charged rich parents with illegal schemes meant to get kids into top universities such as USC. The alleged scam betrays America’s strivers, but no one asks top CEOs where they went to college.Special Counsel Robert Mueller may soon submit his highly anticipated report on whether President Donald Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia. Here’s a timeline of key events in the investigation.

Over in Silicon Valley, Bloomberg Businessweek reports what happened when Elon Musk tried to destroy a whistleblower; we discover Larry Page delivered a “veiled threat” about Google; and Uber and Travis Kalanick are now competitors.He looks like he walked off the assembly line at a global pop star factory—this is how the “Danish Justin Bieber” made it big in China. And there’s a sex scandal engulfing K-Pop.

What you’ll need to know next week

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day and the start of the Formula 1 season.

Trump hosts Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro at the White House.

March Madness: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins.

May’s epic fight for her Brexit deal is now a Monty Python skit.

Will the Fed or the BOE choose to raise interest rates? Nope.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Photos

The 310 mile border that’s breaking Brexit. It’s the most problematic issue in Britain’s tumultuous attempt to break from the European Union, but with all the political wrangling, it’s easy to lose sight of why the border on the island of Ireland matters so much. Let us show you.

