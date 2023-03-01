(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube is facing a complaint to the UK’s data protection body over allegations it is unlawfully gathering data on children, in breach of new rules implemented to protect them online.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video sharing website violates the UK’s Children’s Code, introduced in 2020.

“As a regulator we expect children’s data to be protected online,” Stephen Bonner, a deputy commissioner at the Information Commissioner’s Office, said. “If that’s not the case, we’ll take action.”

The code guides how the UK’s data protection rules apply to digital services aimed at children. Breaking such rules risks penalties of as much as 4% of a company’s annual global revenue. YouTube isn’t subject of a formal investigation by the ICO yet.

The charity group, 5Rights, as well as a father of a three young children complained to the ICO that YouTube is collecting at least the location, viewing habits and preferences of as many as 5 million children in the UK.

A YouTube spokesperson said the platform had made investments to protect children and families, such as starting a dedicated kids app, introducing new data practices for children’s content, and providing more age-appropriate experiences.

“Building on that long-standing approach and following the additional guidance provided by the Code, we implemented further measures to bolster children’s privacy on YouTube, such as more protective default settings and a dedicated YouTube Supervised Experience,” the spokesperson said.

YouTube is “committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child protection experts,” the spokesperson added.

