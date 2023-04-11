(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube is raising prices for the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket games after dropping $14 billion on rights to the sports package.

Fans who subscribe to YouTube TV will pay $349 to access games not otherwise airing in their local TV market, up from the $300 per season charged by DirecTV, the previous rights holder, the company said Tuesday in a statement. A stand-alone option that doesn’t include YouTube TV, an online bundle of more than 100 live channels that resembles cable TV, will cost $449.

YouTube won the right to broadcast the Sunday Ticket games in December, starting with the coming season, becoming the latest technology company to snag a piece of America’s most-watched sport. The deal is valued at more than $2 billion per year over seven years, but there’s a steep challenge in making it profitable — DirecTV, which has about 2 million Sunday Ticket subscribers, has been losing money on the package for years due to its $1.5 billion annual-rights fee.

DirecTV had offered Sunday Ticket only to subscribers of its satellite-TV service, with some exceptions. YouTube is selling Sunday Ticket to people who don’t pay for a TV service for the first time.

YouTube is running a special $100 discount for TV subscribers, that expires June 6. Sunday Ticket will be available on all devices where YouTube and YouTube TV are available.

(Adds previous pricing for the sports package in second paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.