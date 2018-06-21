(Bloomberg) -- YouTube Inc. is doing more to keep its brightest stars happy.

The online video site is adding a feature that will allow select content creators to sell monthly subscriptions to their fans, according to people familiar with the plans. Loyal viewers will be able to pay a monthly fee for perks like custom emojis and merchandise, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing information that’s not public.

Owners of popular YouTube channels like Phil DeFranco and Casey Neistat have long clamored for more ways to make money other than advertising, complaints that have grown louder over the last year. Many channels have suffered steep declines in ad sales as YouTube tinkers with which videos are eligible for publicity. YouTube has stripped advertising from many channels to placate companies whose ads ran in front of videos deemed inappropriate.

Disenchanted YouTube stars have turned to services like Patreon for help collecting money directly from fans. Others have flirted with rivals Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch. Many of Twitch’s most popular users already make more money from selling subscriptions than advertising.

YouTube executives have minimized the threat from rivals, but the new subscription feature is a recognition of a growing encroachment. Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will speak Thursday afternoon at an annual convention for online video in Anaheim, California.

Subscriptions also advance the goals of YouTube’s parent company Alphabet Inc., which is trying to diversity revenue. The company is selling phones, home speakers and cloud software while YouTube just introduced a new paid music service, and also sells a live TV service.

The subscription feature is already available to some channels devoted to video games, it will soon be available to thousands of more channels.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz, Andrew Pollack

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.