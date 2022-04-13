(Bloomberg) -- YouTube deleted the account that appears to belong to Frank R. James, the suspect in the subway shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The NYPD has showcased screenshots of James that appeared to come from a YouTube video posted to a channel named prophetoftruth88. The account featured several videos of a man complaining about New York City’s mental health services and Mayor Eric Adams. Police have not confirmed the YouTube channel belonged to James.

The channel was active on Wednesday morning before coming down. A note on the page says it was removed for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” Representatives for YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

James, who is suspected of carrying out an attack that injured a dozen people, remains at large.

