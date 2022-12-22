(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. won the right to broadcast the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket games starting with the 2023 season, becoming the latest tech company to snag a piece of America’s most-watched sport.

The deal is valued at more than $2 billion per year, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The Wall Street Journal, which reported the price earlier, said the residential agreement is for seven years.

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available to subscribers on two of YouTube’s subscription businesses. The agreement allows the YouTube TV service to offer subscribers access to games not otherwise airing in their local TV markets. Sunday Ticket is available through the end of this season from satellite-TV provider DirecTV, which charges about $300 for the package.

YouTube TV, which has more than 100 channels, is the largest online pay-TV service, with about 5 million subscribers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. If fans who want Sunday Ticket have to sign up for YouTube TV, which costs $65 a month, that would likely provide the service with a significant subscriber boost.

The company will face a steep challenge in making Sunday Ticket profitable, however. DirecTV, which has about 2 million Sunday Ticket subscribers, has been losing money on the package for years due to its $1.5 billion annual-rights fee.

Sunday Ticket was the only NFL rights package still up for grabs. The league, which regularly delivers the most-watched events on television, signed new long-term distribution deals with its major broadcast partners last year worth more than $100 billion over a decade. Some networks, including NBC and CBS, also got the right to air games on Peacock, Paramount+ or other streaming platforms.

For the NFL, signing with YouTube is a “massive win.” The league likely got a good price and built another relationship with a deep-pocketed tech company that could bid on future NFL broadcast rights, said Daniel Cohen, executive vice president of media rights consulting at Octagon. In addition to selling Thursday night NFL games to Amazon.com Inc., the league reached a deal with Apple Inc. this fall to sponsor its Super Bowl halftime show.

“They’ve brought another tech giant into the fold,” Cohen said.

Executives at DirecTV, which has sold Sunday Ticket for nearly three decades, have been hoping that whoever wins the rights will cut a side deal with them. The company is losing TV customers at a rapid clip as more people cancel their pay-TV subscriptions, and has been looking for ways to stem the bleeding. Under such an agreement, DirecTV could help YouTube move Sunday Ticket subscribers to its service, while the satellite-TV service would benefit by maintaining a relationship with that customer.

“To the extent that we’re partners on that, we will be very helpful,” Rob Thun, DirecTV’s chief content officer, said in an interview this fall. “To the extent that we’re not, we don’t really have a lot of skin in the game to help them take on those new customers.”

DirecTV is also interested in reselling Sunday Ticket to rural customers who don’t have strong enough internet to stream the games, Thun said. Additionally, the company is hoping to reach a deal with the next rights holder to keep airing games in bars and restaurants. It recently made a similar arrangement with Amazon for Thursday Night Football.

“It makes a heck of a lot of sense for us to be a partner on the commercial front, given that those relationships have taken years to establish and cultivate,” Thun said.

