(Bloomberg) -- YouTube said it suspended Rudy Giuliani from its partner program for at least 30 days after he repeatedly shared misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

The move means the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney can’t make money from advertising on his videos. That limitation has been in effect since last week, YouTube said Tuesday.

Guiliani was also temporarily suspended from uploading videos for one week, a restriction that has expired. The world’s largest video website, owned by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, also shut off Giuliani’s access to some YouTube features, such as partner support. He can re-apply to the partner program after 30 days, if he resolves the reasons for his suspension, the company said.

Giuliani promulgated conspiracies and other misleading claims about the November U.S. presidential election, which Joe Biden won. For the last year, the conservative firebrand has hosted a show on his YouTube channel called “Common Sense.”

On Jan. 15, Giuliani wrote on Twitter that YouTube removed an episode entitled, “This Has NEVER OCCURRED In U.S. History,” in which he rehashes unfounded claims about the election being stolen and asserts that Biden is a criminal.

