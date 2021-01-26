(Bloomberg) -- Argentine oil producer YPF SA improved its $6 billion restructuring offer to debtholders, agreeing to pay some interest over the first few years of the new bonds.

The state-controlled energy producer said it would offer investors three new bonds that will pay as much as 4% in interest from the settlement date through 2022, and also increased the annual coupon payments for the earlier-dated notes, starting in 2023 and until maturity. The new 2026 bonds will now be backed by certain shares the company owns in subsidiary YPF Energia Electrica as additional security for bondholders, according to a company statement.

Previously, the bonds did not pay interest until 2023.

The move comes after creditor groups formed by several investment firms said they would block the original debt offer. The company didn’t meet the quorum Monday to change the conditions on the old notes. YPF, unable to get the central bank to sell it the dollars it needs to make near-term debt payments and seeking to boost investment to reverse years of production declines, surprised investors last month with its restructuring proposal.

YPF securities climbed on the new offer, with bonds maturing in March 2025 jumping 6 cents to 83.2 cents on the dollar, their highest in three weeks, as of 9:34 a.m. in New York. The company’s ADRs gained as much as 8.7%.

Read More: Shale Driller Stuns Creditors as Argentina’s Dollars Dwindle

It’s the second time the company introduces changes to its Jan. 7 debt offer. The first amendment modified the percentage of votes necessary to change the conditions on the bonds.

According to the statement, the new notes due 2026, 2029 and 2033 will start paying 4%, 2.5% and 1.5% in coupons through Dec. 31 2022. After that date, the bonds due 2026 and 2029 will accrue 9% annual interest until maturity. The bonds due 2033 will pay 7% interest between 2023 and the maturity date. The new offer amends interest and amortization payments dates for some of the bonds, though details are not specified in the statement.

On a net present value basis, the company improved the offer by 7% on bonds maturing in July 2025 and in 2027, and by about 3% on the rest of the securities, according to a report by AR Partners analysts Paula Gandara and Rodrigo Nistor. The NPVs for the bonds range from as much as 95% for the shortest-dated notes, to as little as 62% for the longest-dated notes, the report added.

The latest offer expires Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. New York time, and the settlement date on the new bonds is Feb. 11.

(Updates to add bond move in fifth paragraph and analyst comment in eighth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the time of the deal’s expiration in the ninth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.