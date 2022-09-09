(Bloomberg) -- It was a one-two punch that’s turned Asian currencies into the worst performers in emerging markets in the past month. Now, the pressure is set to ease as central banks in China and Japan seek to stem the slide in their currencies, according to Citigroup Inc.

Asian currencies’ fortunes have increasingly been tied to the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan -- both of which have been hammered by their divergence on interest rates with the US Federal Reserve. As the yen slumped to a 24-year low and the yuan teetered on the edge of the key 7 per dollar level this week, authorities in Tokyo and Beijing have been watching the market’s moves with vigilance. Their currencies rebounded on Friday.

“Both the BOJ and the PBOC are getting more focused on FX, which may slow the pace of the selloff and lead to a consolidation,” in Asian currencies, Citigroup strategists including Dirk Willer and Luis Costa wrote in a report. “While both the BOJ and the PBOC are likely to remain dovish, that does not necessarily mean that they are not getting concerned with relatively fast FX moves.”

While the yen and offshore yuan both determine the direction for the rest of their Asian peers, the Chinese currency has had a stronger influence since 2009, Citigroup said.

The People’s Bank of China took bold steps recently to cap the depreciation in the yuan amid concerns that extended Covid lockdowns and a property slowdown are weighing on growth. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a chorus of Japanese authorities warning against a rapid weakening of the currency after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday -- a sign of the nation’s heightened alert levels.

Citigroup recently reduced the size of its long dollar position in its emerging-market bond portfolio by taking profit on its underweight holding in the South Korean won, the strategists said. South Korea’s central bank warned against the pace of the currency’s decline following its slump to a 13-year low this week.

The won has been the biggest loser in emerging markets in the past month, weakening about 5% against the dollar. The currencies of Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines were also among the hardest hit by the greenback’s rally.

Citigroup remains bearish on Asian currencies, including the yuan. Any rebound in Asian currencies will offer “an opportunity to re-engage,” the strategists said. Signs of weakness in global manufacturing are hurting the region’s exports and portfolio flows.

“Concerns over growth and likely tightening of financial conditions will likely keep Asian currencies on a weaker footing,” the strategists said.

